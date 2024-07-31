Skip to Content
Three-day geomagnetic storm finishes hitting Earth today, but what threats remain?

A three-day geomagnetic storm watch, which began on Monday, will wrap up today.

The storm is the result eruptions of plasma from the Sun, called coronal mass ejections, or CMEs. These CMEs travel towards the Earth, and when they hit the Earth's atmosphere, they can create dazzling auroras. Auroras from this latest storm made it as far south as the Pacific Northwest. 

While we won't see the Northern Lights as far south as the Coachella Valley, geomagnetic storms can still pose risks. Satellites, GPS, electrical systems, and more can experience disruptions from these storms.

NOAA provides more information online about the threats that geomagnetic storms pose.

