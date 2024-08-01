Minivan Driver Rolls over Fence near Sky Valley, Lands on Wheels

An ambulance was requested for the driver of a minivan who rolled over and ended up over a fence today.

The incident happened at 10:09 a.m. Thursday on Thousand Palms Canyon Road between Sky Valley and Desert Palms, according to California Highway Patrol records. A red minivan rolled over and landed on its wheels, prompting a report from a passerby, according to CHP officer David Torres.

Multiple CHP units were called to the scene, with officers continuing to investigate.

No other vehicles were involved. The woman behind the wheel was the lone occupant, Torres told City News Service.

Her injury status was unknown as of 11 a.m.