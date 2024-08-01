Palm Springs International Airport launches nonstop Toronto service

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) announced today that it will provide nonstop service to Toronto beginning in December.

The seasonal routes will occur three times a week to and from Toronto- Pearson International Airport (YYZ) starting Dec. 12, offered through Canadian provider Porter Airlines, according to PSP public information officer Jake Ingrassia. The flights mark Porter's first service through PSP.

Flights starting in Canada's most populous city will depart at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, according to Ingrassia, arriving in approximately 2 1/2 hours. Return flights will take off at 2:15 p.m.

With the new additions, Palm Springs also becomes the first city in Riverside County with nonstop, Porter-served routes to Toronto-Pearson and fourth in California, after Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego.

"Adding Porter Airlines to our growing roster of carriers is a fantastic development for Palm Springs International Airport,'' PSP executive director Harry Barrett Jr. said in a statement. ``Our partnership further elevates PSP as a premier travel hub, offering passengers convenient travel options to anywhere in the world.''

Passengers traveling between the two cities will fly on the new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, equipped with a signature two-by-two configuration and in-flight amenities such as WiFi and extra legroom.

Approximately 50,000 passengers took connecting flights between Toronto and either Palm Springs or San Diego in 2023, according to Toronto-Pearson chief commercial officer and interim chief operating officer Khalil Lamrabet.

"Porter's new service to Palm Springs ... complements its rapidly growing list of routes," Lamrabet said. "The new service will go a long way in meeting passenger demand and offering greater choice."

For upcoming flight schedules, travelers can go to flyporter.com.