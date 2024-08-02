For college students arrested protesting the war in Gaza, the fallout was only beginning

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — More than 3,200 people were arrested on campuses this spring during a wave of pro-Palestinian tent encampments protesting the war in Gaza. Many students have already seen those charges dismissed. But the cases have yet to be resolved for hundreds of people at campuses that saw the highest number of arrests, according to an analysis of data gathered by The Associated Press. In addition to the legal limbo, those students face uncertainty in their academic careers. Some remain steadfast, saying they would have made the same decisions to protest even if they had known the consequences. Others have struggled with the aftermath of the arrests.

