Palm Desert in plastic is fantastic, Barbie-Con 2024 taking place at JW Marriott

Published 5:55 AM

The National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention in taking place here in the Valley!

The JW Marriott is hosting over 900 Barbie fanatics from across the world for a week of Barbie themed events.

The theme of the convention is 'Mystery on Dreamhouse Drive,' playing into themes from the 1960s.

The Barbie Doll was invented in 1959, and has grown in popularity over 65 years.

At the convention, Barbie lovers can by both new and collectors item dolls, learn about the history of Babrie, and meet designers from Mattel.

