Skip to Content
News

Expert talks safety amid recent Power Outages and Extreme Heat

KESQ
By
New
Published 5:12 PM

Several recent power outages across the desert are leaving Coachella Valley residents in extreme heat with no relief.

Reggie Kumar, Southern California Edison spokesperson, said it’s important to know what to do if your power unexpectedly goes out.

"We want to make sure that our customers ensure they have a battery operated radio, a flashlight and fresh batteries,” Kumar said. “If they see a power line down, do not touch it or approach it. Stay at least 100 feet away and call 911 immediately."

There are several cooling centers across Riverside County that provide people relief from the heat. 

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about outage safety.    

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Shay Lawson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content