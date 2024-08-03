Expert talks safety amid recent Power Outages and Extreme Heat

Several recent power outages across the desert are leaving Coachella Valley residents in extreme heat with no relief.

Reggie Kumar, Southern California Edison spokesperson, said it’s important to know what to do if your power unexpectedly goes out.

"We want to make sure that our customers ensure they have a battery operated radio, a flashlight and fresh batteries,” Kumar said. “If they see a power line down, do not touch it or approach it. Stay at least 100 feet away and call 911 immediately."

There are several cooling centers across Riverside County that provide people relief from the heat.

