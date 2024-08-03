In a win for Mexico, US will expand areas for migrants to apply online for entry at southern border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Biden administration says it will soon expand areas where migrants can apply online for appointments to enter the United States to a large swath of southern Mexico. The change will potentially ease strains on the Mexican government and lessen dangers for people trying to reach the U.S. border to claim asylum. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Saturday that migrants will soon be able to schedule appointments on the CBP One app while in the southern Mexican states of Chiapas and Tabasco, extending the zone from northern and central Mexico. The move satisfies a request of Mexico.

