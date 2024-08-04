Americans are ‘getting whacked’ by too many laws and regulations, Justice Gorsuch says in a new book

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is out with a new book in which he says ordinary Americans are “getting whacked” by too many laws and regulations. Gorsuch said in an Associated Press interview that Americans’ rights are threatened by the explosion of laws and regulations in recent decades. The book is called “Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law” and it’s being published Tuesday. Gorsuch refused to comment on President Joe Biden’s recent proposal to cap justices’ terms and impose an enforceable ethics code on the court. The 56-year-old justice also defended the recent ruling that’s indefinitely delayed the election interference case against Donald Trump. Gorsuch is one of three Trump-nominated justices.

