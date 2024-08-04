Palm Springs Police Investigating Assault that left Elderly victim Severely Injured

First responders transported an assault victim to a local hospital after the individual was found with significant injuries Sunday morning.

The Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) received a report of the victim found in the 800 block of S. Riverside Drive on Sunday at approximately 5:24 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a 70-year-old Palm Springs resident with facial and head trauma.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was attacked by four Hispanic males about an hour before being found.

Officers are actively investigating the case to identify witnesses and determine the motive.

PSPD urges anyone with information related to this incident to contact the department at 760-327-1441.

