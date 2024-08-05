Boxing group answers some questions but raises many more about tests on Imane Khelif, Lin Yu-ting

PARIS (AP) — The International Boxing Association has raised new questions while struggling to answer others at a shambolic news conference about the opaque gender tests that led the Olympics-banned governing body to abruptly suspend Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting from last year’s world championships. The decision has fueled online abuse against the women during the Paris Games. During the news conference Monday in Paris, IBA CEO Chris Roberts claimed the Olympic committees of Algeria and Taiwan wrote letters to the IBA asking them not to disclose information about the boxers. What information the IBA did reveal about the tests wasn’t flattering to the banished governing body.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.