Will Rollins challenges Ken Calvert to three general election debates

On Monday, Will Rollins, the Democratic nominee in California's 41st District, challenged Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-41) to three general election debates.

Rollins has accepted a televised debate with KTLA and looks forward to accepting more.

In the 2022 midterms, Calvert declined to debate Will Rollins. When asked by KESQ in November 2023 about debating during the 2024 election, Calvert said, "We’ll make that decision as we get closer to that date." In a more recent interview with KESQ in July, Calvert said it was a possibility.

The Rollins campaign shared they are "open to collaborative debate formats," including:

Los Angeles TV outlets: KTTV KCAL-TV KABC KNBC KTLA

Palm Springs TV outlets: KESQ KMIR

Radio outlets: KVCR

Print outlets: LA Times Politico Press-Enterprise Desert Sun Coachella Valley Independent



"How many small business owners would rehire employees who refused to show up for job performance reviews? Zero," Rollins said in a statement. "That’s what a debate is. No matter what party you belong to, voters shouldn’t rehire a congressman who refuses to show up for a debate."