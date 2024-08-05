Skip to Content
News

Will Rollins challenges Ken Calvert to three general election debates

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:11 PM

On Monday, Will Rollins, the Democratic nominee in California's 41st District, challenged Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-41) to three general election debates.

Rollins has accepted a televised debate with KTLA and looks forward to accepting more.

In the 2022 midterms, Calvert declined to debate Will Rollins. When asked by KESQ in November 2023 about debating during the 2024 election, Calvert said, "We’ll make that decision as we get closer to that date." In a more recent interview with KESQ in July, Calvert said it was a possibility.

The Rollins campaign shared they are "open to collaborative debate formats," including:

  • Los Angeles TV outlets:
    • KTTV
    • KCAL-TV
    • KABC
    • KNBC
    • KTLA
  • Palm Springs TV outlets:
    • KESQ
    • KMIR
  • Radio outlets:
    • KVCR
  • Print outlets:
    • LA Times
    • Politico
    • Press-Enterprise
    • Desert Sun
    • Coachella Valley Independent

"How many small business owners would rehire employees who refused to show up for job performance reviews? Zero," Rollins said in a statement. "That’s what a debate is. No matter what party you belong to, voters shouldn’t rehire a congressman who refuses to show up for a debate."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Holly Hinman

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content