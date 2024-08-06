Center for Employment Training supports farmworkers, paves path for lasting careers

The Center for Employment Training in Coachella is honoring farmworkers on National Farm Worker Appreciation Day.

According to CVWD’s estimations, agriculture is the “second largest contributor to the local economy,” They estimate it contributes nearly $1 billion to the local economy and creates approximately 12,000 jobs.

While farmworkers are essential to the wellbeing of our community, the job is difficult to sustain over time. That's why the Center for Employment training hosts over 70 students daily to teach new skills like construction, HVAC, and office administration.

"It's important for them to have the transition into economic stability, said Laricza Navarro the Career Services Specialist. "We want them to find permanent and fruitful careers."

The Center for Employment Training has proven to be successful, graduates go on to work in-demand jobs.

"One of the main benefits of our school is that we offer job placement, we have employer relationships that out the students on the trajectory to get well paying jobs. We work with students for years to ensure that they stay in their training related jobs, said Melissa Corea"

The program offers multiple federal and state grants to eligible students. Core says "we will work with anyone who comes through our doors to assist them."

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about the Center for Employment training. And if you are interested in joining the program head to their site.