Local mother on a mission to find bone marrow match for 14-year-old son with rare condition

Published 10:45 AM

The past few years have been an emotional journey for Lupita Gutierrez and her family after they found out about a rare genetic condition affecting two of their children.

Her 14-year-old son Rolando has to undergo routine testing after doctors determined he is experiencing bone marrow failure.

Since getting the news, the family and their support system of friends have banded together to find a donor that could be a match for Rolando. Not finding one sooner rather than later could put the teenager as risk of developing Leukemia.

News Channel 3 is speaking with the family to learn about what they've gone through, and how members of the community can offer their support.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. tonight for the full story.

