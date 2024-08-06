Takeaways from a Harris-Walz ticket now that the stage is set for a reimagined presidential race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The stage is set for an election that was unimaginable mere weeks ago when President Joe Biden was atop the Democratic ticket. Now Vice President Kamala Harris has tapped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate to take on Republican Donald Trump and his No. 2, Ohio Sen. JD Vance. As different as they are, Walz and Vance both qualify as picks meant to reassure their party’s loyal base voters rather than adding local heft in a critical battleground state. Walz is traveling this week with Harris to Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada. And Vance will have an overlapping itinerary to offer counterprograming.

