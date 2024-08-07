CVRM encourages donations of school supplies for annual backpack distribution

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission (CVRM) is setting up for its annual Backpack Bonanza, scheduled for Aug. 14 at 7 a.m., and the organization is encouraging community members to donate school supplies now.

CVRM shared that 29% of Coachella Valley children live below the poverty line, and because of this statistic, there is a goal to help 2,500 low-income children prepare for the upcoming school year and provide them with necessary tools for student success.

Essential supplies include backpacks, spiral notebooks, yellow highlighters, #2 pencils, pink erasers, pencil sharpeners, lined paper, safety scissors and other related supplies. All items must be new and in their original packaging.

Donations of backpacks and school supplies can be dropped off at the locations listed below until Aug. 9 or directly at the Rescue Mission, located at 47470 Van Buren St. in Indio until Aug. 11.

"Being prepared for school is crucial," said Executive Director Darla Burkett of CVRM. "Education is a vital step in breaking the cycle of poverty, and we are grateful for the community’s support in meeting this need."

To ensure the success of the Backpack Bonanza, CVRM has distributed donation boxes at over 100 locations throughout the Coachella Valley, including:

· Augustine Casino in Coachella

· CV Volkswagen in Indio

· CVB - Community Valley Bank in Indio

· Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio

· Indio City Hall and Police Department

· Trilogy at La Quinta

· Renaissance Esmeralda Resort in Indian Wells

· California Desert Association of Realtors in Palm Desert

· Orr Builders in Palm Desert

· Ancho Wealth Management in Palm Desert

· KESQ Studios in Thousand Palms

· Rancho Mirage City Hall

· Hunter’s Palm Springs

· AMR in Palm Springs

· Cruise Holidays of Palm Springs

· Las Casuelas Terraza in Palm Springs

· All valley locations of Chase Bank

· All valley locations of First Bank

· All valley locations of Mechanics Bank

Online donations designated for the Backpack Bonanza can be made at CVRM's website.