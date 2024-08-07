High school football preview: Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles

Desert Hot Springs is one of four teams in the new Sun Valley League this year, and the Golden Eagles are confident that they can win the title.

"We're looking to hang our first league banner for football; school has never done that," Golden Eagles head coach Roy Provost said. "We really tried and put our best effort last year to get that league title in DVL. Things didn't go our way, but we're confident we can get there this year, and we are looking for another run to that playoff, and see if we can achieve our ultimate goal."

Finishing 9-4 last season and making it all the way to the semi-finals, the Golden Eagles are ready to make their name known across and beyond the valley.

"Everybody gonna see that we want it," Golden Eagles senior linebacker Jaire Broach said. "We want it more. "Obviously, what happened last season, we went third round, we lost and we're ready to go back and show everybody what the Eagles are really about."

As Roach returns as one of the captains for DHS, the senior linebacker is excited to lead the boys for their first Friday night light game of the season.

"It feels pretty good," Golden Eagles senior linebacker Jaire Broach said. "I feel I bring a lot of energy. I'm an exciting person, so I say, I feel pretty good to lead this team."

Even though Desert Hot Springs lost in the semi-finals last year, the Golden Eagles are ready to run it back.

"We're not going to let last season affect us," Golden Eagles senior running back Ozyas Crawford said. "We're of course, we're going to build off of it. We're going to try our best to motivate each other and motivate the team, our fans, our family, and we're just going to strive to be the best, just like we were last year."

