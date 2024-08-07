Identifying dangerous roads in the Coachella Valley and what cities and county are doing about it

SB 932 was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2022 and requires counties and cities throughout the state to identify high-injury streets and intersections in their General Plan and prioritize safety improvements to reduce traffic collisions by January 1, 2025.

News Channel 3 reached out to officials with every city in the Coachella Valley and Riverside County and requested figures on traffic collisions, including pedestrian injuries and deaths from the past couple years.

We are digging into what steps are being taken to ensure every city and the county are in compliance with the law, and highlight any changes either currently underway or in the works.

