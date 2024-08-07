Local organization enhances support for LGBTQ+ students amid rising school violence risks

As students return to school, experts say it's important that families discuss bullying and harassment prevention with their students.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates significant health disparities, among LGBTQ+ high school students, who report higher rates of violence, poor mental health and suicidal thoughts and behaviors than their peers.

Nearly 3 in 10 LGBTQ+ students were bullied at school, and 2 in 10 attempted suicide according to the 2023 data.

Kathleen Ethier, the CDC Division of Adolescent and School Health Director said the data showed improvements in youth mental health, but that there's still a need for more supportive schools.

"Considering the vital role schools play in promoting health and well-being, it is critical to address school-based violence and safety concerns," Ethier said.

Boo2Bullying is an organization that provides mental health support to the youth.

The President said the organization's mission is to provide students resources to combat bullying and create safe communities.

