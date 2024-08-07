Skip to Content
Mobile app provides early warning for earthquakes

Published 12:22 PM

Coachella Valley residents weren't able to feel the shaking from yesterday's magnitude-5.2 earthquake that struck roughly 20 miles from Bakersfield.

But some of the people who were affected received early warning from the MyShake mobile app. The app, which was developed by the University of California, Berkeley, partners with the United States Geological Survey to provide early warning that an earthquake is happening.

This article will be updated with more on how the app works and what valley residents think about how they should prepare for the next earthquake.

