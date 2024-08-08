Cathedral City Residents Discuss New Safety Initiative

The Cathedral City Council voted unanimously to place the Cathedral City Services Measure on the November 2024 ballot at the regular meeting on July 24.

If approved by Cathedral City voters, the measure would add ½ cent to the existing transaction and use (sales) tax until ended by voters, providing a source of local funds that the State cannot take according to the City's website.

Charlie McClendon, City Manager, said in a statement that surveys over the last several months show that residents prioritized maintaining the essential public safety and infrastructure services needed to keep neighborhoods safe

“Over the last five years alone, there have been over $30 million in takeaways from Cathedral City by the State," McClendon said. "The funding this measure would provide will allow Cathedral City to address the increase in property crime, maintain 911 medical emergency ambulance, paramedic, fire protection and police response times, address safety and security in our parks and increase repair of local streets and potholes with funding the State cannot take.”

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear what residents are saying about the measure.