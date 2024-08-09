North Korean leader says thousands of flood victims will be brought to capital for temporary care

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader says he will not seek outside help to recover from floods that devasted areas near the country’s border with China. Kim Jong Un has ordered officials to bring thousands of displaced residents to the capital to provide them better care. North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that Kim made the comments during a two-day trip to northwestern town of Uiju to meet flood victims and discuss recovery efforts. Kim said it would take about two to three months to rebuild homes and stabilize the areas affected by floods. Until then, his government plans to accommodate some 15,400 people at facilities in Pyongyang.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.