Chef Tanya’s Kitchen hosting kitten adoption events

A local business owner is working to find loving homes for cats in need.

Chef Tanya Petrovna, owner of Chef Tanya’s Kitchen" is partnering with local organizations to host kitten adoption events on the weekends.

The events are taking place on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 in the morning to 4 in the evening, at their Palm Desert location off of El Paseo.

The cats are all raised in foster homes and are spayed and neutered. They also come vaccinated and micro-chipped.

News Channel 3 spoke to Chef Tanya who says she was inspired to host these events after seeing the urgent need at local "kill" shelters.

“I took this little space next door for events. And I thought, let's just do some weekend adoptions for the cats, because I'm aware of this plight of animals needing homes and the high kill rate at these shelters locally," said Chef Tanya. "I thought, 'What can we do?' So this was the answer. We have adopted close to 140 cats just weekends only. The rate is really high, and everybody's kind of amazed.”

The adoptions come with a sweet deal, if you end up taking home a kitten Chef Tanya will also give you a free sandwich from her restaurant in return.

If you can’t adopt but would like to help out, you can donate wet or dry cat food, cat litter or travel kennels.

You can find more information on Chef Tanya's Kitten Adoption Events HERE.