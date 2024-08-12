Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewery closing longtime location in Rancho Mirage, set to move to Indio

Babe's Bar-B-Que & Brewery is closing its longtime location at the River in Rancho Mirage, its owner announced.

After 22 years, Babe's at the River will officially close its doors on Aug. 31.

The restaurant's owner, Lucky Callendar, said Babe's will relocate to the Canopy development in Indio. It's currently scheduled to open as Babe’s Smokehouse & Tavern in January 2025.

Renderings of new Babe's Smokehouse and Tavern

"Babe’s Smokehouse & Tavern will retain much of the cherished interior charm of our original location while introducing an upscale, western country-club ambiance," Callendar wrote in a statement released on social media.

Babe's new home, Canopy at Citrus, is a development located on Jefferson Street & Avenue 50.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.