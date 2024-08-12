British energy giant reports violating toxic pollutant limits at Louisiana wood pellet facilities

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — British energy firm Drax Global, already facing scrutiny for violating environmental regulations, disclosed this year that its Louisiana wood pellet production facilities emit hazardous air pollutants above permitted limits. Drax wood pellet production sites in Louisiana and Mississippi previously paid out millions in pollution-related penalties and settlements, promising to install controls to reduce emissions. Yet these controls did not keep emissions within permitted limits. The Mississippi facility revealed it was violating pollution limits in 2022 and faces penalties. In Louisiana, both Drax facilities disclosed this year that tests found higher than permitted toxic pollutants, including probable carcinogens.

