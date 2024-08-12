Palm Springs Unified School District hosts diversity & racial equity conference

PALM SPRINGS, California (KESQ) - Palm Springs Unified School District is set to host its third annual diversity and racial equity conference next month. Organizers hope this event will bring the community together, marking an important priority for the new school year.

According to Dr. Nicole Crawford, the PSUSD Diversity and Racial Equity Coordinator, “It’s a beautiful event you get to mix and mingle with people with who you may not have had conversations with although we can be very divisive this conference brings people together to celebrate, we are a lot more similar than different.”

This year’s theme is "Allyship and Beyond." The conference will offer a variety of sessions aimed at fostering inclusive environments in not just schools but throughout the community.

Annie Axsom who is a 5th grade teacher Cabot Yerxa Elementary School said, “We are all in this together. Allyship is about supporting people from all kinds of backgrounds whether or not it’s an experience that you’ve had yourself and that we can all lean on each other especially for the sake of our kids and their future.”

The conference will focus on equitable teaching practices, addressing bias, and fostering connections. It will feature top education experts, equity consultants, teachers and even students sharing their experiences.

Organizers aim to raise awareness about the challenges many face and explore ways to unite, hoping to make a positive impact on the community.

The "Allyship and Beyond" conference will take place Saturday, September 7th at the Palm Springs Convention Center. It’s free to the public, but space is limited. To learn more, click here.