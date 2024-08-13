A timeline of events in Afghanistan in the 3 years since the Taliban’s takeover
Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S and NATO forces withdrew from the country after more than two decades of war. Three years have now passed. The third year of Taliban rule saw them tighten their grip on society, especially with restrictions on women and girls. The Taliban also have pursued stronger ties with regional players, although official recognition as the country’s rulers still eludes them. Natural disasters and an influx of Afghans returning home from Pakistan underline Afghanistan’s ongoing reliance on foreign aid to meet people’s basic needs as the economy weakens.