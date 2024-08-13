War Vets without diplomas welcome to apply in Riverside County

Veterans of foreign wars who didn't graduate from high school can apply between now and Oct. 18 for graduation certificates issued through a Riverside County program that awards diplomas to former airmen, soldiers, sailors and Marines who gave up school to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The county Office of Education is conducting its 18th Operation Recognition program for the benefit of veterans of World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars. The program provides an opportunity for qualifying vets to receive certificates even though they never finished school.

County Superintendent of Schools Edwin Gomez said 378 veterans have received diplomas under Operation Recognition since it was initiated in 2007. Some of the county residents awarded diplomas have been over 90 years old.

"We look forward to honoring the veterans who sacrificed their education in order to serve their country,'' Gomez said. "It's never too late to pursue a diploma, and we encourage friends and family members to reach out to veterans who may be eligible for this long-overdue recognition."

The 2024 ceremonies are planned for Nov. 6 in the county Office of Education's Board Room, located at 3939 13th St. in Riverside.

Operation Recognition is based on California Education Code 51440, which permits retroactive granting of graduation certificates to honorably discharged or retired veterans who served while the United States was on a war footing. All they have to do is sign up.

Forms can be downloaded at www.rcoe.us/operation-recognition, or requested via telephone through Yadira Chavelas at 951-826-6570, or by emailing her at ychavelas@rcoe.us.

Paperwork must be submitted by the Oct. 18 application deadline.