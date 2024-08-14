Five-acre brush fire closes lanes on Interstate 10 in Whitewater, causing massive traffic jam

A brush fire burning near Interstate 10 led to the closure of two lanes in Whitewater, causing a major disruption to traffic heading westbound.

The fire was reported at around 1:05 p.m. near the Whitewater rest stop area.

By 2:20 p.m., the fire had burned an estimated five acres, according to CAL FIRE.

Vegetation Fire - rpt @ 1:11 p.m. Eastbound Interstate 10 in unincorporated Whitewater. Firefighters are on scene of a five-acre fire with a slow rate of spread. Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 are closed west of the Whitewater exit. No structures are threatened, and no… pic.twitter.com/mcWP9rXJDD — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 14, 2024

According to the California Highway Patrol, two lanes on the westbound side are closed. At 2:00 p.m., it was reported that the fire was in the center divider, impacting the #1 lane as well.

Traffic on the I-10 at 2:15 p.m.

By 3:30 p.m., only one lane remained closed, however, the closure was extended for another two hours.

