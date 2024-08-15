Skip to Content
In-Depth: Trends in Prohibited and Dangerous Items in Coachella Valley Schools

Palm Springs Unified School District
today at 5:49 AM
Published 5:55 AM

As the new school year begins, ensuring a safe and productive learning environment remains a top priority for educators and parents alike.

Our latest in-depth report examines the troubling trends of prohibited and dangerous items being brought to schools across the three local school districts in the Coachella Valley over the past couple of years.

This comprehensive analysis also sheds light on the measures districts are taking to address these issues and offers practical advice for parents to support school safety.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 a.m. for the full report.

