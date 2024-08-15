Local Organizations respond to Growing Need for International Family Hosts

International students are increasingly heading abroad to study.

As of the 2023-24 school year, the United States hosted over 1.5 million international students, which marked significant growth from previous years according to the Association of International Educators.

However, many of these students face a significant challenge — finding a supportive and welcoming home away from home.

The amount of host families has decreased in 2024 according to data from The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn how the shortage in host families has impacted Coachella Valley International programs.