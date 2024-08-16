Skip to Content
Pedestrian possibly struck on Ramon Road

By
today at 6:03 AM
Published 5:54 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, California (KESQ) - The area of Ramon Rd and Thelma Ave reopened Friday morning.

It comes after California Highway Patrol responded to call for a pedestrian possibly struck by a vehicle.

The call came in a little after midnight.

The area was blocked off and a coroner was requested at the scene.

At this time, California Highway Patrol has not confirmed if a person died.

News Channel 3 has reached out to authorities for more information.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Joel Killam

