Pedestrian possibly struck on Ramon Road

THOUSAND PALMS, California (KESQ) - The area of Ramon Rd and Thelma Ave reopened Friday morning.

It comes after California Highway Patrol responded to call for a pedestrian possibly struck by a vehicle.

The call came in a little after midnight.

The area was blocked off and a coroner was requested at the scene.

At this time, California Highway Patrol has not confirmed if a person died.

News Channel 3 has reached out to authorities for more information.

This story will be updated as more information is available.