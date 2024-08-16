Transformation at Trilogy: La Quinta golf club expected to re-open this November after major restoration project

As we reported back in January, the HOA at Trilogy Golf Club in La Quinta voted to purchase the club for just over 6 million dollars, fighting to keep their course which was on the brink of being lost after going bankrupt in 2022.

Since then, the golf club has undergone a full revival, saving the course and its storied past as the former home to the Skin's Game on the PGA TOUR from 2003-2006.

Sports Director Blake Arthur visited the course in La Quinta to get the latest on this transformation project.

"The course was basically dead," said Mark Reider, President of the Trilogy at La Quinta Maintenance Association.

That was then.

This is now.

"The transformation that we've seen over the last six months has been unbelievable," said Reider.

"We're very proud of what this community has come together to do, to resurrect this course," said Phil Jamison, Vice President of the Trilogy at La Quinta Maintenance Association.

Trilogy Golf Club of La Quinta has been revived, undergoing a massive restoration project that is expected to be completed in time for the upcoming season.

"We still have a ways to go. We're going to hopefully open in November but yeah, we are on the home stretch," said Reider.

As golf analogies go, Trilogy is walking up to the green, putter in hand, ready to tap in for birdie. But there was a time when they were in the rough, blocked by trees and with no green in sight.

"This has been an incredible process for all of us," said Jamison.

"We went from Mark and I and the rest of the board having dealing with a couple of hundred emails a day, major decisions every day, to 10 or 15 emails a day. To being able to sleep at night, because this was a big stressor for us. We spent literally days of our vacations working on this," said Jamison.

Despite the hardships, it's all been worth it. Trilogy's transformation will soon be complete, leaning on its storied past with a vision for the future.

"We're trying to be a top tier course. I think that's important. We want to bring it back to the glory that it had under the Skin's Game and be able to have people come and play and enjoy it - both the residents here and folks that are coming in from outside the area that want to play a great course at a reasonable price," said Reider.