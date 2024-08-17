Coachella Valley Venezuelans join worldwide demonstrations opposing the country’s current president

Roaring crowds took to Venezuela’s capital, Caracas on Saturday.

The demonstrators were made up of Venezuela’s opposition, a group that’s claiming the victory of Edmundo González Urrutia against the current president Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council, whose members are loyal to the ruling party declared Maduro the winner in late July by more than a million votes.

Yet the opposition coalition obtained more than 80 percent of the vote tally sheets, that allegedly showed González Urrutia winning the election.

Demonstrators throughout the globe in city’s like Tokyo, Sydney and Mexico City showed their support for Venezuela’ opposition and Edmundo González Urrutia.

It was all in an effort to highlight what the opposition believes is a faulty election, while calling for international governments to support González Urrutia.

Protestors were even seen gathering in downtown Palm Springs Saturday evening.

“As some of you may know this past July, Venezuela chose a new president, Edmundo González and the dictator Maduro does not want to accept his loss," said Grecia, a Venezuelan native protesting in Palm Springs. "We’re here to shine light upon the situation, free Venezuela.”

Supporters with the Coachella Valley group, Venezuelans Against Dictatorship - Until the End, said it was in an effort to stand in solidarity with Venezuela while supporting their fight for freedom and democracy.