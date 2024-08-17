Pet adoptions free this weekend at annual “Clear the Shelters” adoption event in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is holding its annual Clear the Shelters event this weekend.

All adoption fees during this event are covered by Silvercrest in an effort to help relieve the overcrowding crisis at the shelter. That includes any fees to spay, neuter, and microchip the animals – or any other medical fees.

“No money out-of-pocket,” says Robert Iannacone, one of the volunteers at the shelter. “Unless, of course, you want to buy something in our retail store,” he continues with a smile.

The event is open to both dog and cat adoptions, but the shelter says it especially needs help in finding homes for some of the bigger canines in its care.

“We really only have the space for 200 and something animals and we have 500 in our care,” Iannacone explains. “We have, I think, 100 big dogs that are available for adoption, which is a lot.”

Doors open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and at 11 a.m. on Sunday. You can visit the shelter’s website for more information.