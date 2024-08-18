Blinken, in Israel, says now is ‘maybe the last’ chance for a Gaza cease-fire deal

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the time is now to conclude a Gaza cease-fire agreement that would return hostages held by Hamas back to Israel and bring relief to Palestinian civilians. He spoke Monday as he began his ninth urgent mission to the Middle East since the conflict began. Blinken said it is now the “best, maybe the last” opportunity to conclude a deal that would end the fighting. Mediators are to meet again this week in Cairo to try to cement a cease-fire. Blinken spoke as he met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv before talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. Blinken will travel on Tuesday to Egypt.

