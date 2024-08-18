Exclusive: The Living Desert’s Facility protecting Vulnerable Desert Carnivores

Small desert carnivores like the Black-footed cat, Sand cat and Fennec fox are often overlooked – but they are among the most vulnerable species in the world.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert is at the forefront of efforts to protect these animals.

News Channel 3 took an exclusive tour of the Desert Carnivore Conservation Center, the zoo’s off-exhibit facility, to see how staff is helping conserve these animals.

As of 2023, there's a population of 28 black-footed cats that live in zoos across the U.S.

The Living Desert is home to 14.2% of that population.

The zoo works with scientists and other accredited zoos to enhance reproductive biology for these species.

A Living Desert spokesperson said one of the key strategies is artificial insemination, which aims to increase the black-footed cat population and maintain genetic diversity in human care to give offspring the best chance at survival.

