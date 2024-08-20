DAP Health celebrates 40 years of service to communities throughout the Coachella Valley

DAP Health is celebrating 40 years of continued service to communities throughout the Coachella Valley.

In 1984, a group of grassroots volunteers found Desert AIDS Project at a time when the government was slow to respond to the HIV epidemic ravaging the U.S.

A year later, DAP launched its own HIV/AIDS testing program in the Coachella Valley, following FDA approval of the first test to detect HIV antibodies in blood.

Since then, DAP Health has become tantamount with access to healthcare, including testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections. "Our Palm Springs sexual wellness clinic alone serves more than 50 patients each day," according to Chief of Brand Marketing, Steven Henke. DAP Health has also opened locations in Cathedral City and Indio to ensure community members have options near them.

News Channel 3 is checking in with DAP Health to highlight continued efforts to provide early intervention and case management services to underserved and primarily low-income, Hispanic/Latino communities.

Tune in at 5:00 p.m. tonight for the full report.