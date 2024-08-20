Expelled Yale student sues women’s groups for calling him a rapist despite his acquittal in court

An expelled Yale University student who was acquitted of sex assault charges in 2018 is suing 15 women’s advocacy groups and an attorney for defamation after they called him a “rapist” in a court brief filed in a separate proceeding. Saifullah Khan, a 31-year-old Afghanistan native, said the organizations, including the National Alliance to End Sexual Violence and the National Women’s Law Center, repeated his accuser’s allegations as fact. They wrote, “When Jane Doe was in college, the Plaintiff raped her” and referred to Khan as “her rapist.” The lawyer who wrote the draft noted that the language was removed.

