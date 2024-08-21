Arrests in fatal Texas smuggling attempt climb 2 years after 53 migrants died in tractor trailer

Arrests following the 2022 deaths of 53 migrants in Texas who were left in a sweltering tractor-trailer have climbed to more than a dozen and now stretch to Central America. Guatemalan officials announced the arrests of seven people accused of helping smuggle the migrants. It follows years of investigations into the deadliest smuggling attempt from the U.S.-Mexico border. The U.S. Justice Department is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday in San Antonio to discuss a “significant” arrest in the case. But it has not given details. Authorities say the migrants paid up to $15,000 each to be taken to the U.S.

