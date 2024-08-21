Car insurance rates continue to increase in California, a problem for new drivers

According to Insurify, climate-driven natural disasters, inflation and soaring car prices are contributing to the increase in car insurance rates.

Higher costs and more expensive car parts make it more expensive to cover accidents. Some car insurance companies have pulled out of the state, making it harder for drivers to find affordable options.

Rates already saw a 15% increase in the first half of 2024.

The average price for a new car in July was over $48,000.

California is one of three states that expect to see an increase of over 50%. Experts citing the cost of wildfires are one of the reasons.

