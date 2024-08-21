NVISION Latino Film and Music Festival in Palm Springs announces 2024 lineup

The NVISION Latino Film and Music Festival unveiled the complete lineup today for the upcoming 10th annual edition of the Coachella Valley event.

The festival, held from Oct. 10-12 at the Palm Springs Art Museum, includes four feature-length projects and 35 short films, according to a statement. The selected crop of movies showcase themes such as Latino culture, indigenous communities and LGBTQIA+ narratives.

Entries include filmmakers representing the United States, Cuba, Spain, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Costa Rica and other countries. Almost 60% of the chosen submissions are directed by women, and about 20% are from "queer filmmakers,'' festival officials said.

"Each film in our selection is a testament to the creativity, resilience, and diverse perspectives of Latino artists from around the world,'' said Lex Borrero, co-founder and CEO of media company NTERTAIN.

"This year's lineup showcases bold stories that challenge, inspire, and celebrate the richness of our culture. While it's crucial to amplify these artists who have created remarkable independent features and shorts, it's equally important to foster a space where they know they have a community to lean on."

The film "Ponyboi,'' director Esteban Arango's story of a young intersex sex worker in New Jersey who attempts to escape the mob, will open the festival.

"Esta Ambición Desmedida,'' the centerpiece of the festival, follows an artist's journey and was highlighted to emphasize the event's overall themes of music and unity, organizers said.

Other notable submissions to the festival include Raul Sanchez's and Pasqual Gutierres' "Shut up and Fish," Nava Mau's "All the Words But the One,'' Andrew Reid's "Iron Lung," Gigi Saul Guerrero's "Split Decision" and Felipe Vargas' horror short "Hive."

Director Fabien Pisani's documentary "En la Caliente: Tales of a Reggaeton Warrior'' will close the festival. The film focuses on the life of Cuban artist Kandyman, a pivotal figure in the reggaeton movement.

"We chose to incorporate a rich mix of comedy, documentary, animation, experimental, music and live-action genres, showcasing artists from a wide array of communities throughout the entire lineup,'' said Christine Dávila, NVISION's director of programming. "Our goal is to move beyond traditional categories and embrace the full spectrum of diversity in both the filmmaking medium and the themes explored."

A series of panels on Latin music will be interspersed throughout the festival's three days, featuring industry voices such as multi-Latin Grammy nominee Leslie Grace, actor Anthony Ramos, Cinema Giants founder and CEO Jessy Terrero and music executive Areli Quirarte.

Festival visitors can view the full lineup at https://nvisionfestival.com/films/.