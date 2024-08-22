DA investigation says PS council member lives outside district, violating municipal code

The Riverside County District Attorney has sent a letter to the Palm Springs city attorney, saying Council member Holstege has been violating the city's municipal code, claiming she's lived outside the district she represents (4) for many years and that the city must fix it. Although the letter doesn't specifically state which home they've determined to be her primary residency, the DA says it's in the 3rd District.

According to the city's municipal code, "the termination of a district residency will create a vacancy on the council unless a substitute residence within the district is immediately declared."

This could mean her seat has been vacant since 2022 and votes she's cast since then are invalid.

In a message to the Desert Sun, Holstege says this is a "misunderstanding [and] we are in the process of resolving it."

The DA says if the city doesn't resolve this in 30 days, they will "take any and all appropriate legal action."

