Local water agencies gear up to meet new state water conservation goals

Water conservation remains a top priority in California, where drought is a recurring problem. A new state regulation adopted by the State Water Resources Control Board in July aims to make more cuts in the next several years.

The 'Making Conservation a California Way of Life' regulation will take effect beginning in January, with every water agency in state demonstrating compliance by January 1, 2027. The goal is to save 500,000 acre-feet of water annually by 2040.

Water suppliers will be required to meet annual reporting requirements to the State Water Board and the Department of Water Resources that includes "their urban water use objective, actual urban water use, documentation of the implementation of CII performance measures and a description of progress made towards meeting their urban water use objective," according to to Association of California Water Agencies.

Under the new regulations, more than 400 urban water suppliers statewide will need to hit individualized water-use targets and conservation goals within roughly the next 16 years.

News Channel 3 is checking in with the four main water suppliers in the Coachella Valley regarding the plans they're developing in order to meet long-term water use goals, what the cuts will look like, and what these changes could mean for their customers.

