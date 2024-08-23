Mayor’s Cup: Crosstown showdown returns to Indio

Indio’s Crosstown Showdown is tonight! The Mayor's Cup rivalry, which started eight years ago, has seen Shadow Hills dominate the series.

With Shadow Hills High School winning all six previous matchups, Indio High School is hoping to use their home-field advantage tonight.

News Channel 3 spoke with coaches, football captains, athletic directors, and Mayor Pro Tem Glenn Miller about the highly anticipated game.

Kickoff is at 7:00 PM, and the community is invited to come out and show their Indio pride!