Gunshot Victim Dies After Early Morning Incident in Indio, Suspect in Custody

today at 1:08 PM
The Indio Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after an individual died early Saturday morning after being shot at the 81600 block of Jennifer Court in Indio, according to police.

Indio officers responded to a call at 2:32 a.m. reporting gunshots in the area.

A second caller reported multiple people yelling in the area.

Officers arrived to find a victim with a gunshot wound in front of a residence. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.

A suspect was arrested and is expected to be booked on charges at John J. Benoit Detention Center.

The victim's identity is pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials urge anyone with information to contact the Indio Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Shay Lawson

