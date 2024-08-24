NASA astronauts who will spend extra months at the space station are veteran Navy pilots

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The two astronauts who will spend extra months at the International Space Station have both flown long space missions before. Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been at the space station since the beginning of June waiting for word on how they will return. NASA decided Saturday it’s too risky for them to fly home in their troubled new Boeing capsule. So they’ll wait until February and return in a SpaceX capsule. They’re both test pilots from the Navy.

