Palm Springs International Airport looking to fill 200 positions at 4th Annual Job Fair

today at 4:56 PM
Calling all job seekers! 

Your next opportunity may be getting ready to take flight at the Palm Springs International Airport.

PSP is hosting its 4th annual job fair this Tuesday. 

The airport along with its partners are hoping to fill about 200 positions ahead of the Coachella Valley's high season. 

You can apply to to a variety of roles offered by airlines, rental car companies, airport restaurants, parking services and federal agencies. 

Bring your resume on hand. A range of positions are open from customer service associates to ramp agents. 

Expect to meet with top employers, some of which are ready to interview and hire on the spot. 

Arriving early may also help land your preferred job. 

You can view the career listings HERE and get more details about Tuesday's PSP job fair HERE.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
