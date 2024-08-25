A bus carrying Shiite pilgrims falls into a ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing 12 and injuring 32
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a bus carrying Shiite pilgrims returning from Iraq through Iran fell from a highway into a ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing 12 people and injuring 32 others. The local police chief said the accident happened early Sunday along the Makran coastal highway in Baluchistan province. The driver suddenly lost control of the bus after its brakes failed. Bus accidents are common in Pakistan. The incident on Sunday came days after 28 Pakistani pilgrims were killed in a bus crash in Iran neighboring Iran while heading to Iraq.