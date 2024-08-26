Exclusive first look at Palm Springs International Airport’s newest addition to its concessions

Cactus to Clouds is the latest in a series of new concessions to open at Palm Springs international Airport. The space transforms the former fountain atrium of the Sonny Bono concourse to bar/restaurant seating for roughly 60 people, offering increased capacity for the high tourism season.

The sit features mid-century modern design and colorful flair. The name is a reference to the popular hiking trail Cactus to Clouds which summits Mt. San Jacinto over 10,000 feet up.

Its part of the larger expansion project at PSP which will bring seven new restaurants and five new retail shops to the airport by early 2025.

