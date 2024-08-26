Philippines says an ‘excessive force’ of Chinese ships blocked a food delivery to Filipinos in shoal

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine coast guard says China deployed “an excessive force” of 40 ships that blocked two Philippine vessels from delivering food and other supplies to Manila’s largest coast guard ship in a disputed shoal. The countries blamed each other for the confrontation Monday at Sabina Shoal in the latest flare-up of their territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Both countries have deployed coast guard ships there in recent months on suspicion the other may try to take control of the fishing atoll and build structures on it. In Beijing, China’s coast guard said it took control measures against two Philippine coast guard ships that “intruded” into waters near Sabina Shoal. It did not say what measures it took.

